WEBSTER– In a clash between Lakeland Central and Lakeland West Conferences at Webster on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Northwood Evergreens girls of the Central edged the Webster Tigers 33-32.
The win lifted the Evergreens girls to a 3-2 record in the Lakeland Central Conference, and 7-2 overall.
Northwood will play at Clayton on Friday, Jan. 10, at 5:45 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 13, the Evergreens will be on the road for a non-conference game at South Shore at 7:15 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Northwood returns home to Minong for a 5:45 p.m. game with the Turtle Lake Lakers.
