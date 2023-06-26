Beat Zero

Drummer Andrew Gillespie of Minneapolis, Yazmin of Washburn and Alvaro Benavides of New York City represent the new incarnation of Beat Zero. They perform at Hayward’s Park Center on June 29.

 Contributed

HAYWARD — On Thursday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m., Yazmin & Beat Zero will be performing at the Park Center in Hayward.

This powerhouse trio serves up a unique blend of lyric-driven folk-rock mixed with Cuban rhythms, jazz-informed harmonies and classical foundations. Really? In the Northwoods? Yep. Unique is an understatement. Pour some blues, R&B, funk, Latin jazz and rock into a tall glass and start summer with this refreshing concoction of soulful music.

