Xcel Energy

EAU CLAIRE — With a winter storm warning now in effect in several northern Wisconsin counties, Xcel Energy is prepared to get the lights back on if customers lose power during the snow, freezing rain and wind predicted for the region. They also have tips customers can use to stay safe, report outages and stay informed when severe weather strikes.

Xcel Energy has operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather. They understand losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so they plan and prepare for weather that may cause outages. Xcel Energy crews are ready to safely restore electric service to customers as quickly as possible.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments