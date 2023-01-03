Xcel Energy

EAU CLAIRE — With a mixed bag of winter weather impacting most of northwestern Wisconsin, Xcel Energy is prepared to get the lights back on if customers lose power during the snow, freezing rain and wind predicted for the region. They also have tips customers can use to stay safe, report outages and stay informed when severe weather strikes.

Xcel Energy has operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather.

