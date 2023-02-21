Xcel Energy

EAU CLAIRE – With significant snowfall predicted to hit northwestern Wisconsin Feb. 21 and in the coming days, Xcel Energy is gearing up additional crews who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power during the storm.

The heavy snow predicted can occasionally cause power outages. We understand that power outages can be a major inconvenience for customers, so we plan ahead and prepare for weather that may cause outages. Xcel Energy will have several hundred employees available throughout the Upper Midwest to safely restore electric or gas service to customers as quickly as possible.

