...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of two
tenths to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
SOLON SPRINGS — Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer, traditionally on the first Friday of March. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration.
This year, the women of Taiwan call people to worship with the words “I Have Heard About Your Faith,” based on Ephesians 1:15-19. Those attending will hear the stories of obstacles and despair and learn how the power of prayer made a difference in the lives of the women in Taiwan.
