Praying hands

SOLON SPRINGS — Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer, traditionally on the first Friday of March. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration.

This year, the women of Taiwan call people to worship with the words “I Have Heard About Your Faith,” based on Ephesians 1:15-19. Those attending will hear the stories of obstacles and despair and learn how the power of prayer made a difference in the lives of the women in Taiwan.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments