Barron Electric donated $15,945 to Never Forgotten Honor Flight from proceeds raised at the Chris Kroeze concert at Barron’s Music in the Park, as well as donations from the Barron Maple Grove Fire Department and matching donations from the Federated Youth Foundation and Co-Bank’s Sharing Success Program. Pictured are Tim Kessler, Barron Electric director and Army veteran; Mike Romsos, Barron Maple Grove fire chief; Bill Huiras, Barron Electric member and Army veteran; Jim Campbell, Never Forgotten Honor Flight and Marine veteran, and Dave Peterson, Barron Electric employee and Army veteran.

BARRON — Barron Electric Cooperative donated nearly $16,000 to Honor Flight from proceeds raised at the Chris Kroeze concert at Barron’s Music in the Park, as well as donations from the Barron Maple Grove Fire Department (BMGFD) and matching donations from the Federated Youth Foundation and Co-Bank’s Sharing Success Program. This is the second year that Barron Electric has partnered with Chris Kroeze and the BMGFD. Together, they have raised over $34,000 and have sent 68 veterans to Washington, D.C.

Never Forgotten Honor Flight, a not-for-profit organization, consists of dedicated volunteers providing veterans with respect, gratitude and honor by flying them free of charge to Washington, D.C., to visit their memorials. There are Barron Electric members on the Honor Flight waiting list, and Barron Electric looks forward to sponsoring them.

