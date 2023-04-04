Band

Turn Turn Turn will be at the Park Center in Hayward April 14.

 Smouse

HAYWARD - WOJB Community Radio from Lac Courte Oreilles presents acclaimed Americana band Turn Turn Turn in concert on Friday, April 14, at the Park Center, 15791 U.S. Hwy. 63, downtown Hayward.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments