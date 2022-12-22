WisDOT

MADISON - A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin into Friday, Dec. 23, bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state.

Road conditions will vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is encouraging drivers to be weather-aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments