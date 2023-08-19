SP

MADISON - The Wisconsin State Patrol is urging everyone to plan ahead as the summer travel season wraps up to avoid the potentially deadly consequences of impaired driving.

There were 7,048 crashes involving alcohol or drug impairment in Wisconsin in 2022. Alcohol was involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities (155 of 595).

  

