MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend hours next week at customer service centers that are open on Monday (Nov. 7) and/or Tuesday (Nov. 8). These centers will remain open until 6 p.m. The extended hours will enable those needing a photo ID, frequently those who are new to the state, time to visit a DMV.

Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID to show at the polls, including a Wisconsin driver license or ID. There is no separate “voter ID,” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website.

