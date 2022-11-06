...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY EXPIRED AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay
Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth
MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend hours next week at customer service centers that are open on Monday (Nov. 7) and/or Tuesday (Nov. 8). These centers will remain open until 6 p.m. The extended hours will enable those needing a photo ID, frequently those who are new to the state, time to visit a DMV.
Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID to show at the polls, including a Wisconsin driver license or ID. There is no separate “voter ID,” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website.
