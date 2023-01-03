...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
TWIN CITIES - The National Weather Service reports as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, the onset of heavy snow originally slated to begin Monday night has slowed by one to two hours.
The ice storm warning will expire Tuesday afternoon, and the winter storm warning expires Tuesday evening, though a winter weather advisory is in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, to cover the lighter snow on the tail end of the system.
