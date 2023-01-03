TWIN CITIES - The National Weather Service reports as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, the onset of heavy snow originally slated to begin Monday night has slowed by one to two hours.

The ice storm warning will expire Tuesday afternoon, and the winter storm warning expires Tuesday evening, though a winter weather advisory is in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, to cover the lighter snow on the tail end of the system.

