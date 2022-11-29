Severe weather

TWIN CITIES, Minn. - The National Weather Service has provided an update on the winter storm for Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to taper off by mid- to late afternoon, but will still impact the afternoon commute. Anywhere from 4 to 8 inches is expected in this area, with 8 or more inches predicted in Polk and Barron counties. The storm warning began at 4 a.m. and will end at 9 p.m.

