Weather

TWIN CITIES - The winter storm that began early Wednesday, Dec. 14, will be a long duration lasting through Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

A quick burst of snow came Wednesday morning, along with rain and sleet, ending mid-morning. Mainly rain and drizzle is expected, as temperatures are above freeing. Periods of drizzle are possible Wednesday afternoon through evening, though travel impact is not expected.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments