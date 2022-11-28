Winter weather

TWIN CITIES, Minn. - The National Weather Service is predicting a winter storm Tuesday, Nov. 29, across the area.

According to the report, plowable snow is likely, with the majority falling between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Accumulating snow is likely, with snow beginning to fall as early as late Monday night, Nov. 28. The best confidence for higher amounts is in areas near and north of Rice Lake, where the winter storm watch is.

