MADISON - A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin Wednesday night, Feb. 22, through Thursday, Feb. 23, bringing a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to areas across Wisconsin. Road conditions and visibility will vary significantly depending on location over the next few days. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) encourages drivers to be weather aware and “know before you go” with 511 Wisconsin.

Drivers should plan ahead and visit 511wi.gov to monitor winter road conditions and view live videos from traffic cameras along their route. WisDOT uses real-time, calculated data to indicate current road conditions across the state, including good winter driving, slippery stretches, snow-covered, ice-covered and travel not advised.

