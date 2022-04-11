Eagle

Dr. Kim Ammann of Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital releases Talon, a bald eagle who was treated at their hospital for several weeks.

HAYWARD - On Sunday, April 3, a group of interested eagle watchers gathered north of Hayward on the banks of the Namekagon River to witness the release of Talon, a mature bald eagle.

Talon was a patient at the Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital for the past five weeks, recovering from undetermined injuries that resulted in her being too sore to stand up or fly.

