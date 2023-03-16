Parade

Even famous ogres enjoy coming to the Webb Lake Parade. Shrek was the perfect color to fit in last year during the event.

WEBB LAKE — The 2023 Webb Lake St. Patrick’s Day Parade will celebrate the Irish and all things green on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Starting in downtown Webb Lake at The Cabaret, the parade will proceed down the road to the Lumberjack Saloon.

The parade idea was started by CiCi Abbott in 1985, influenced by the fun she and her family had attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Paul. By 1990, the idea of a parade took shape.

