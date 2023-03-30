AEDs

The Webb Lake Men’s Club and Fire Department are bringing life-saving devices to area establishments in April.

 Contributed

DANBURY — Beginning in April, patrons to local bars, restaurants and other establishments will start to see new Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) and Choking Rescue Devices (CRDs) around the Webb Lake area.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Webb Lake Men’s Club and Webb Lake Fire,came together rather quickly after a tragic incident claimed the life of a well-known community member.

