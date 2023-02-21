...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch,
from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Forecast snow amounts may still change.
Keep up with the latest forecast and adjust travel plans
accordingly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch,
from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Forecast snow amounts may still change.
Keep up with the latest forecast and adjust travel plans
accordingly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
TWIN CITIES - The mid-week winter storm will bring significant snow accumulations Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 21-23.
According to the National Weather Service, this storm will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday and Thursday. Two main rounds of snow are expected, with a "lull" and lighter snow in between. The first round is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening, ending Wednesday morning, and the second will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening, lasting through much of Thursday. There is a possibility of 8 inches or more across much of the forecast area. Portions of west-central Wisconsin may see 12 inches or more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.