TWIN CITIES - The mid-week winter storm will bring significant snow accumulations Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 21-23.

According to the National Weather Service, this storm will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday and Thursday. Two main rounds of snow are expected, with a "lull" and lighter snow in between. The first round is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening, ending Wednesday morning, and the second will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening, lasting through much of Thursday. There is a possibility of 8 inches or more across much of the forecast area. Portions of west-central Wisconsin may see 12 inches or more.

