TWIN CITIES - The mid-week winter storm will bring significant snow accumulations late Wednesday into Thursday, Feb. 22-23. A winter storm warning has been expanded to include western Wisconsin.

According to the National Weather Service, this storm will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday and Thursday. Two main rounds of snow are expected, with a "lull" and lighter snow in between. The first round is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening, ending Wednesday morning, and the second will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening, lasting through much of Thursday. Strong winds and heavy snow are expected with the second round. The Weather Service has high confidence that nearly every location will have a foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. Areas across western Wisconsin could see 20 inches or more.

