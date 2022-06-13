Lightning
Photo by Mark Hufstetler

SPOONER - After some thunderstorms Monday, June 13, the heat index is set to raise extremely high Tuesday, June 14.

According to the National Weather Service, a few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening, but they are not expected to be severe in the Washburn County area. A few may contain gusty winds and small hail.

