Weather

TWIN CITIES - The winter storm set to start Tuesday, Dec. 13, will include heavy snow, mixed precipitation and gusty winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the complex storm will bring a period of winter weather to the region through Thursday, Dec. 15. Snow totals are expected to be in excess of 6 inches for much of the area. Rain or freezing rain mixing in could affect snow totals. Most mixed precipitation is expected over northwestern Wisconsin.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments