Lightning

Spring sparks an increase in thunderstorms, so it is important to stay aware of the forecast and know what to do if you hear thunder or see lightning.

 Jeffrey Phelps

MADISON — When thunder roars, go indoors.

With warmer weather and more sunlight, spring often sparks the desire to start spending more time outdoors. It also sparks an increase in thunderstorms and the threat of lightning.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments