MADISON — Airplanes hired by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Spongy Moth Program will soon fly near or over homes or businesses to treat trees in the area.

The planes fly low, just above the treetops, and fly back and forth over forests as well as open areas of land. They are loud and begin flying shortly after sunrise. Planes remain in the area as weather conditions allow for completion of the day’s treatment plan.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments