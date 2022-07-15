MADISON - Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month reminds drivers that when speed increases, dangers on the roads increase.

Excessive speed is one of the most common causes of traffic crashes. Speed-related crashes in Wisconsin were up 10% in 2021; 186 people died and 6,871 were hurt in 17,597 crashes involving speed.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments