HAYWARD – The University of Wisconsin-Madison is offering a virtual Introduction to Grant Writing course Nov. 14, 18 and 29 and Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who is willing to deep dive into grant writing is encouraged to take this course. Learn the basics of writing a grant proposal and each section that a grant application may consist of, along with how to package and submit an application.

