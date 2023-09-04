LCO
HAYWARD — The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University has one natural history field trip program planned for the public in September, courtesy of the Extension Department.

Saturday, Sept. 23, hike the Blue Hills Felsenmeer from 9 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. Hiking this State Scientific & Natural Area is the closest thing to being in the alpine zone. Cold air emanates from the pink quartzite talus all summer long, sustaining a lichen and moss community normally found much farther north. We will hike down what is locally known as the “box canyon,” a fern-enveloped cleft, and come back up the base of the felsenmeer, which means “sea of rock.” Every member of the family able to hike on rocks will enjoy the scenery, interesting plant life and geological features of this special place.

  

