...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, South Cass, Crow Wing, South Aitkin,
Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin,
Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the St. Croix Band in
Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake, Hinckley
and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR ALL OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions Monday. South winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph are forecast for Monday afternoon and early evening.
Minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 35 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
HAYWARD — The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University has one natural history field trip program planned for the public in September, courtesy of the Extension Department.
Saturday, Sept. 23, hike the Blue Hills Felsenmeer from 9 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. Hiking this State Scientific & Natural Area is the closest thing to being in the alpine zone. Cold air emanates from the pink quartzite talus all summer long, sustaining a lichen and moss community normally found much farther north. We will hike down what is locally known as the “box canyon,” a fern-enveloped cleft, and come back up the base of the felsenmeer, which means “sea of rock.” Every member of the family able to hike on rocks will enjoy the scenery, interesting plant life and geological features of this special place.
