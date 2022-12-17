...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and
Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena
Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
SC/LCOEDC one of 4 considered for $2 million housing incentive
HAYWARD — Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation (SC/LCOEDC) is one of four finalists selected for a “due diligence” phase in the process of selecting three communities to receive a $2 million grant to be used as an incentive with a developer to create 30-unit housing complexes with facilities to accommodate mobile training.
In June, Northwood Technical College received a $9,823,075 Workforce Innovation Grant from the state to fund a three-year project called “Housing Opportunity and Mobile Educations Solutions” (HOMES).
