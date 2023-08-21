...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
KSE
SBA working capital disaster loans available in Wisconsin due to declaration of ongoing drought
ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Aug. 10 that Economic Injury Loans (EIDLs) are available in parts of Wisconsin for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in agriculture and most private nonprofit organizations affected by the drought that began Aug. 1.
The declaration covers the primary counties of Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn and the contiguous counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Douglas, Polk, Price and Rusk and the contiguous counties of Chisago and Pine in Minnesota.
