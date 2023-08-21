ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Aug. 10 that Economic Injury Loans (EIDLs) are available in parts of Wisconsin for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in agriculture and most private nonprofit organizations affected by the drought that began Aug. 1.

The declaration covers the primary counties of Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn and the contiguous counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Douglas, Polk, Price and Rusk and the contiguous counties of Chisago and Pine in Minnesota.

  

