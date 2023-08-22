MADISON - Extreme heat is forecast throughout Wisconsin this week, which could create conditions for pavement buckling. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is advising motorists to be alert and take extra caution.

When very hot conditions occur, it causes the pavement slabs to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. Watch the WisDOT animation on pavement buckles.

  

