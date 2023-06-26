Motorcycles

MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a new resource available to keep motorcyclists safe on the roads. The updated 2023 Wisconsin Motorcyclists’ Handbook explains the rules of the road and important safety tips specific for motorcycle riders.

“Reviewing WisDOT’s Motorcyclists’ Handbook and understanding the safety challenges unique to motorcycle riding is the first step to safe riding and proper licensure,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Rider education, whether basic or to improve riding skills, helps remove factors that can lead to a crash.”

