Adult and youth volunteers packed 750 OCC shoeboxes with gifts and hope, and these boxes will be sent to needy children around the world. OCC is an international ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, and these shoeboxes are often the first and only gift the recipient ever receives.
Contributed
Next week is National Collection Week for OCC, and local collection sites include Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake and Spooner Wesleyan Church of Spooner.
RICE LAKE — National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) is Monday, Nov. 14, through Monday, Nov. 21, and people at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake spent a day filling OCC shoeboxes that will be distributed to boys and girls around the world.
Seven hundred and fifty shoeboxes were filled with school and personal hygiene items, toys and an opportunity to hear about Jesus Christ. Everyone is welcome to drop their filled shoeboxes at Maranatha or one of three other drop-off locations in OCC’s northwest Wisconsin area. Call Wyman Johnson at 763.438.0411 or go to www.samaritanspurse.org for dates and times, or for more information on filling a shoebox and blessing a child.
