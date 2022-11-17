RICE LAKE — National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) is Monday, Nov. 14, through Monday, Nov. 21, and people at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake spent a day filling OCC shoeboxes that will be distributed to boys and girls around the world.

Seven hundred and fifty shoeboxes were filled with school and personal hygiene items, toys and an opportunity to hear about Jesus Christ. Everyone is welcome to drop their filled shoeboxes at Maranatha or one of three other drop-off locations in OCC’s northwest Wisconsin area. Call Wyman Johnson at 763.438.0411 or go to www.samaritanspurse.org for dates and times, or for more information on filling a shoebox and blessing a child.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments