Joosten

Beth Joosten, director of Red Cedar Choir at UW-Eau Claire–Barron County, has been leading the group since 2012.

 Contributed photo

RICE LAKE - The Red Cedar Choir’s holiday concert, “A Merry Little Christmas,” will feature the 70-plus-member choir directed by Beth Joosten, with guest performances by the Holiday Brass quintet, Bethany Belles handbell choir and a variety of guest instrumentalists.

The choir will give two performances on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake. The ensemble is accompanied by pianist Barb Lancaster of Chetek. Free-will donations are encouraged to support the program.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments