...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Beth Joosten, director of Red Cedar Choir at UW-Eau Claire–Barron County, has been leading the group since 2012.
RICE LAKE - The Red Cedar Choir’s holiday concert, “A Merry Little Christmas,” will feature the 70-plus-member choir directed by Beth Joosten, with guest performances by the Holiday Brass quintet, Bethany Belles handbell choir and a variety of guest instrumentalists.
The choir will give two performances on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake. The ensemble is accompanied by pianist Barb Lancaster of Chetek. Free-will donations are encouraged to support the program.
