...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
MADISON – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC or Commission) is now accepting applications for two grant programs to improve telecommunications access for Wisconsin residents: the Nonprofit Access Grant Program and the Lifeline Outreach Grant Program. Both grant programs are funded by the Universal Service Fund.
“The Nonprofit Access Grant Program and Lifeline Outreach Grant Program are fundamental to the PSC’s mission of ensuring equitable access to telecommunications services for all Wisconsinites,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “I am proud of our work to support our partners’ efforts to help people live, work and connect with one another in our state.”
