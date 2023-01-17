MADISON – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC or Commission) is now accepting applications for two grant programs to improve telecommunications access for Wisconsin residents: the Nonprofit Access Grant Program and the Lifeline Outreach Grant Program. Both grant programs are funded by the Universal Service Fund.

“The Nonprofit Access Grant Program and Lifeline Outreach Grant Program are fundamental to the PSC’s mission of ensuring equitable access to telecommunications services for all Wisconsinites,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “I am proud of our work to support our partners’ efforts to help people live, work and connect with one another in our state.”

