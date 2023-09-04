BRUCE — The NW Wisconsin Graziers Network, River Country RC&D, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension and Rusk County NRCS invite you to a multi-species pasture walk hosted by Grass Fed Beef Farm 7 miles south of Bruce in Rusk County on Friday, Sept. 15,from 10 a.m. to noon. This educational event will emphasize coping with drought, adjustments to grazing plan, direct marketing, multi-species, soil health demonstration, bale grazing results and forage sprout production.

The host farm is home to Dale and Sherri Goss, doing business as Grass Fed Beef Farm LLC. They raise grass-fed Herefords, cow-calves and finishing steers (54 hd.), pastured broiler chickens (200) and chicken and duck laying hens. Their locally processed meat is marketed directly to customers. The operation consists of about 100 acres (both owned and rented) on gently rolling lighter and mostly sandy soils with rotated pastures and distant hayfields.

  

