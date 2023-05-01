HAYWARD — Squirrel Cage will headline the May edition of the Park Center’s First Thursday concert series at 7:30 p.m. on May 4.

On the first Thursday of most months, starting at 7:30 p.m., the Park hosts local musicians. There is no admission charge for audience members, and musicians donate their time and talents.

