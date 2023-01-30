Shane

Twin Ports-area singer/songwriter Shane Nelson will perform at the Park Center’s First Thursday event at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

HAYWARD — Twin Ports-area musician Shane Nelson will kick off the Park Center’s First Thursday concert series for 2023 on Feb. 2.

On the first Thursday of most months, starting at 7:30 p.m., the Park hosts local musicians, giving them a chance to hone their musical skills on the Park stage. There is no admission charge for audience members, and musicians play free of charge.

