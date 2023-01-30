...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff
Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Twin Ports-area singer/songwriter Shane Nelson will perform at the Park Center’s First Thursday event at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
HAYWARD — Twin Ports-area musician Shane Nelson will kick off the Park Center’s First Thursday concert series for 2023 on Feb. 2.
On the first Thursday of most months, starting at 7:30 p.m., the Park hosts local musicians, giving them a chance to hone their musical skills on the Park stage. There is no admission charge for audience members, and musicians play free of charge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.