HAYWARD - “An Evening Dark and Dreary,” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hayward’s Park Center, has been canceled by the performer.

While en route to a performance on Friday, Oct. 28, he was in a car vs. deer crash. There were no injuries, but some of the show’s equipment may have been damaged, so cancelation is necessary.

