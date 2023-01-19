Jacob Hooverson

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP - A man has been arrested for alleged reckless endangerment in Burnett County on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report that a vehicle had been shot following an argument at 8:22 a.m. in Lincoln Township. It was reported that two people got into an argument at a residence. The suspect left the residence in a vehicle, and the other person involved followed the suspect in their vehicle. The second individual struck the suspect's bumper with his vehicle. The suspect then leaned out of the driver's side window and fired one gunshot into the second vehicle, striking it in the windshield.

