CUMBERLAND – A man is in custody after a standoff followed a break-in, threats and weapons at a residence in the City of Cumberland Sunday, Oct. 16.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Cumberland Police Department was advised of an intoxicated disorderly subject located at a residence in Cumberland around 6:45 p.m.

