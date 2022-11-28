...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches
possible in Ashland and Iron counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn and Sawyer Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad
River Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Nov. 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin
MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed Monday, Nov. 28, as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin to remind motorists to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to complete their jobs safely.
“We are grateful for snowplow drivers throughout the state who work around the clock to clear Wisconsin’s state and local roadways to ensure safe driving conditions every winter season,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Motorists are encouraged to show their appreciation to snowplow drivers and drive carefully, give snowplows room to work and, when possible, avoid travel during heavy storms.”
