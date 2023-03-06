Plaque

Family Friendly Workplaces Executive Director Neil Kline presented Northwood Technical College President John Will with a plaque recognizing Northwood Technical College’s recertification as a Family Friendly Workplace on Jan. 31 in New Richmond. In attendance, from L-R, was Mark Tyler (board member, Family Friendly Workplaces), Kline and Will.

NEW RICHMOND — Family Friendly Workplaces announced on Jan. 31 Northwood Technical College has been certified as a Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Northwood Tech’s commitment to their employees and families.

“We are very proud to receive this designation,” said John Will, president of Northwood Tech. “We certainly see the challenging workforce environment faced by our employer partners across all industry sectors, but we also see it in our own operations as we work to deliver programming. Being known as a Family Friendly Workplace will help us maintain our own talent as we strive to provide workforce development solutions for our broader community.”

