...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two to four inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Family Friendly Workplaces Executive Director Neil Kline presented Northwood Technical College President John Will with a plaque recognizing Northwood Technical College’s recertification as a Family Friendly Workplace on Jan. 31 in New Richmond. In attendance, from L-R, was Mark Tyler (board member, Family Friendly Workplaces), Kline and Will.
NEW RICHMOND — Family Friendly Workplaces announced on Jan. 31 Northwood Technical College has been certified as a Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Northwood Tech’s commitment to their employees and families.
“We are very proud to receive this designation,” said John Will, president of Northwood Tech. “We certainly see the challenging workforce environment faced by our employer partners across all industry sectors, but we also see it in our own operations as we work to deliver programming. Being known as a Family Friendly Workplace will help us maintain our own talent as we strive to provide workforce development solutions for our broader community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.