RICE LAKE — Northwood Technical College was recently announced as part of the official list of schools across the nation that have earned the 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools award level designation. Not only did Northwood Tech make the official list, but the college was allocated Silver for the second consecutive year for the 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools award for the category of small community colleges.

In response to this incredible designation for Northwood Tech, President John Will stated, “Achieving this designation is a reflection of Northwood Tech’s commitment to support those who have made the choice to serve all of us through military service. It’s a privilege to work with many students who have a connection to our nation’s military.”

