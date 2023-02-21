Crash

A State Patrol photo taken after the crash shows how far the car driven by Alyssa Ortman traveled after colliding with Sen. Janet Bewley’s car.

 Wisconsin State Patrol

ASHLAND — Former state Sen. Janet Bewley will face no charges in connection with the July 22, 2022 crash that left a mother and child dead.

Ashland County District Attorney David Meany said in a press release that he reviewed all the police reports on the crash and “concluded there is not a sufficient basis to believe that the state could meet its burden” of proving a crime was committed.

