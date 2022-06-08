RBT

Pictured from left to right are “Aboveboard” rehearsing cast members Jackson Liedl, Brandon Brown, Chris Orson, Sheila Shaffer, Helen Goosby and Mia Penzkover.

RICE LAKE - Don’t miss the Red Barn Theatre’s (RBT) season-opening production of “Aboveboard,” which opened June 1 and will run through June 11.

“Aboveboard” features several veteran RBT actors plus some new faces to the RBT stage. It is directed by Brandon Brown, with assistance from Gail Gifford.

