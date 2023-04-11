RICE LAKE — Nature’s Edge Therapy Center is hosting a volunteer training event on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Nature’s Edge will be training and providing information to those interested in volunteering at the center. Participants will learn how to “sidewalk,” assist with groundwork, animal desensitizing, barn upkeep and all the fun at the farm.

