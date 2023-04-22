...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated elevated streamflow
due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring
in the advisory area.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
ST. CROIX FALLS - St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct prescribed fires on approximately 348 acres in the Riverway corridor from April 24–May 31, depending on weather and fuel conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting these prescribed fires to improve prairie and savanna habitat along the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers.
