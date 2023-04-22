River

ST. CROIX FALLS - St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct prescribed fires on approximately 348 acres in the Riverway corridor from April 24–May 31, depending on weather and fuel conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting these prescribed fires to improve prairie and savanna habitat along the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers.

The areas where prescribed fire is to occur are listed below. A web map of the areas proposed can be found at https://bit.ly/SACNPrescribedFires.

