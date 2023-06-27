Smoke

A multi-day air quality advisory has been issued across Wisconsin due to another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

 Wisconsin DNR

MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public of a multi-day air quality advisory due to another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The current advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday, June 29. The most significant air quality and health impacts are anticipated between now and noon on Wednesday, June 28.

