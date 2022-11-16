...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
MADISON — Wisconsin’s emergency responders work tirelessly to save lives and keep the highways safe, responding to approximately 134,700 traffic crashes in Wisconsin every year. Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Nov. 14-18 as Crash Responder Safety Week, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds motorists to always practice safe driving habits and protect emergency roadside workers.
A crash occurs about every four minutes in Wisconsin. First responders often work just feet away from traffic and put their lives in danger every time they respond to a crash. Since 2017, more than 350 first responders have been injured while working inside their emergency vehicle or at the scene of a crash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.