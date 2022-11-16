DOT

MADISON — Wisconsin’s emergency responders work tirelessly to save lives and keep the highways safe, responding to approximately 134,700 traffic crashes in Wisconsin every year. Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Nov. 14-18 as Crash Responder Safety Week, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds motorists to always practice safe driving habits and protect emergency roadside workers.

A crash occurs about every four minutes in Wisconsin. First responders often work just feet away from traffic and put their lives in danger every time they respond to a crash. Since 2017, more than 350 first responders have been injured while working inside their emergency vehicle or at the scene of a crash.

